10 cops arrested after J&K BJP leader, family killed

10 cops in charge of protecting J&K BJP leader killed by militants arrested: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2020, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 09:43 ist

Ten policemen in charge of protecting Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Waseem and his family, who were killed on Wednesday, have been arrested, according to an NDTV report.

Sheikh Waseem Bari, BJP’s district president Bandipora, his father Bashir Ahmed Bari and brother Umar Bari were shot at by the suspected militants outside their residence in Muslimabad, Bandipora, 56 km from Srinagar, late Wednesday evening.

Also read — BJP leader, his father, brother shot dead by militants in Kashmir

The injured were rushed to a nearby health facility, where they were declared brought dead, they said. The residence of Baris is located just opposite of Bandipora Police Station.

Reports said immediately after the incident, police and army rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

All the three were provided Personal Security Officers, the publication reported citing police officers.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy

What's Brewing

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 