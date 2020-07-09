10 cops in charge of protecting J&K BJP leader killed by militants arrested: Report

Ten policemen in charge of protecting Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Waseem and his family, who were killed on Wednesday, have been arrested, according to an NDTV report.

Sheikh Waseem Bari, BJP’s district president Bandipora, his father Bashir Ahmed Bari and brother Umar Bari were shot at by the suspected militants outside their residence in Muslimabad, Bandipora, 56 km from Srinagar, late Wednesday evening.

The injured were rushed to a nearby health facility, where they were declared brought dead, they said. The residence of Baris is located just opposite of Bandipora Police Station.

Reports said immediately after the incident, police and army rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

All the three were provided Personal Security Officers, the publication reported citing police officers.