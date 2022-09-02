10 facts about India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

After 17 years of construction and tests, Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant - the navy's second operational aircraft carrier - at a state-run shipyard in the south.

Here are 10 interesting facts about INS Vikrant:

1. Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history. It has been built with state-of-the-art automation features.

2. The aircraft carrier is a collective effort of all the governments since 1999.

3. The 262 metre-long and 62 metre-wide Vikrant displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 nautical miles.

4. The warship grade steel required for the construction of the aircraft carrier was indigenised through Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in collaboration with Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Indian Navy.

5. The first phase of ship construction was completed with its successful launch in August 2013.

6. Vikrant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

7.The ship also has a full-fledged medical complex with latest equipment including physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories and isolation ward.

8. It would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircrafts, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

9. Using a novel aircraft operation mode known as Short Take Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR), it is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft. It has a set of three 'arrester wires' for their recovery onboard.

10. The Vikrant will rely on Russian-designed MIG-29K aircrafts that already operate from India's other carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, which India bought from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)