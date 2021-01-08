11 more test positive for UK coronavirus strain in India, tally at 82

With 11 more persons testing positive for UK coronavirus strain, a total of 82 persons have now been found to have the new mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

These 82 cases include the 71 which were announced by the ministry till Wednesday.

Read | Delays over pricing holds back India’s vital Covid-19 vaccine rollout

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.