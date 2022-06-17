12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload crosses 60,000 mark

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections continued the upward trend on Friday as the nation reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,70,577 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,817 with 14 more fatalities.

The active cases in the nation crossed the 60,000 mark. The active cases now stand at 63,063.

