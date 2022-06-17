12,847 new Covid cases in India, active caseload at 60K

12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload crosses 60,000 mark

The active cases now stand at 63,063

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 09:33 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections continued the upward trend on Friday as the nation reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,70,577 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,817 with 14 more fatalities.

The active cases in the nation crossed the 60,000 mark. The active cases now stand at 63,063. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 