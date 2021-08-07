13.45 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in July: Union health Ministry

The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.
Also Read | Johnson and Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India
"India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses," Mandaviya tweeted.
India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19
Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month.
July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses pic.twitter.com/FAPJv5kGHO
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 7, 2021
In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.
According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios
Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS
Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds
NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock
DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret
This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free
Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist