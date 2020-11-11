14 scientists from IIT-BHU in top 2% scientists list

14 scientists from IIT-BHU in world's top 2% scientists' list by Stanford University

The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2020, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 17:57 ist
The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India. Credit: Facebook: Training and Placement Cell, IIT BHU, Varanasi

At least 14 scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University have figured among the top two per cent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Standford University.

The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

"The list includes the name of 14 professors of Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). All these have been selected on the basis of their research paper's international evaluation," IIT BHU Director Pramod Kumar Jain said.

The fourteen faculty members include -- Rajiv Prakash, Dean (Research and Development); Pralaya Maiti and Dhananjay Pandey from the School of Material Science and Technology; Yogesh Chandra Sharma and PC Pandey from the Chemistry Department; Brahmeshwar Mishra, Sanjay Singh, SK Singh and MS Muthu from Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology; Devendra Kumar from Ceramic Engineering; Subir Das from Mathematical Sciences; Rakesh Kumar Singh from Physics; Zahra Sarkar from Mechanical Department and Om Prakash.

The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Varanasi
Stanford University
Scientists

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 