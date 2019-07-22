15 rescued, over 80 still feared trapped in MTNL blaze

Nearly 80 persons are feared trapped in a fire that broke out at the MTNL Building at Bandra in Mumbai on Monday.

The MTNL Building is located near the Bandra Fire station off the busy SV Road.

Top officials of the Mumbai police, Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai municipal corporation has rushed to the spot.

"So far, 15 to 17 persons have been rescued," school education minister and Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar said.

Fourteen fire tenders, jumbo tankers, hydraulic ladders and snorkels are being used in the rescue operations.

The fire was reported around 1508 hrs.

An official of the MFB said that around 100 persons are trapped and efforts to rescue them are underway.

The fire was confined to the third and fourth floor of the building.