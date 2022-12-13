1,500 cyber crime incidents on avg reported daily, only 2% converted into FIRs

People reported 1,500 cyber crime incidents every day on an average of which only around 30 are converted into FIRs, if one goes by data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The MHA operationalised the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on August 30, 2019 to provide a centralised mechanism for citizens to report online all types of cyber crime incidents, with a special focus on crime against women and children.

According to official data, more than 16 lakh cyber crime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020 to December 7, 2022.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

This would mean that only 2 per cent of the complaints reported in the 'National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal' (www.cybercrime.gov.in) have not turned into FIRs.

Incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action are handled by the law enforcement agencies of states and union territories as per the provisions of the law, Mishra said.

Mishra also said the 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters.

So far, he said, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 180 crore have been saved. A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints, he added.