17,070 new Covid-19 cases in India, 23 more deaths

India's daily Covid-19 cases on Friday dipped slightly as the nation reported 17,070 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 4,34,69,234, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The nation saw over 18,000 cases yesterday.

The active cases now stand at 1,07,189 with an increase of 2,634 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll jumped to 5,25,139 with 23 more fatalities.

More to follow...