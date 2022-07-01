17,070 new Covid-19 cases in India, 23 more deaths

17,070 new Covid-19 cases in India, 23 more deaths

The active cases now stand at 1,07,189 with an increase of 2,634 cases in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2022, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 09:15 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases on Friday dipped slightly as the nation reported 17,070 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 4,34,69,234, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The nation saw over 18,000 cases yesterday. 

The active cases now stand at 1,07,189 with an increase of 2,634 cases in the last 24 hours. 

The death toll jumped to 5,25,139 with 23 more fatalities. 

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 