1,948 arrested, 34 convicted under UAPA in 2019: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

  • Aug 04 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 16:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 1,948 people were arrested and 34 others convicted under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to DMK member Tiruchi Siva's question about the total number of people imprisoned under the UAPA in the country at present.

"As per the report of the NCRB for the year 2019, the total number of people arrested and people convicted under the UAPA in 2019 is 1,948 and 34 respectively," Rai said. 

