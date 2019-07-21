2 boys killed in bike-SUV collision in Kota

Two teenagers were killed after an SUV hit their motorcycle head-on in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said Sunday.

Golu Mali (16) and Aman Mali (13), both from Pisaheda village, died on the spot in the collision which occurred on Saturday afternoon on a state highway under Deoli-Manji police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad said.

He said the minors were going to their village.

The SUV driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind which was later seized by the police, Prasad said.

A case of negligent driving was registered against the accused driver and efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, the officer added.