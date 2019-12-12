2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on CAB protestors

At least two persons died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Assam's Guwahati, officials said.

An official of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told PTI that one person was "brought dead" and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that "they were brought unidentified".

The state has been on edge as thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.

