3 IAF aircraft leave to evacuate stranded Indians from countries bordering Ukraine

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 14:46 ist
An IAF C-17 transport aircraft ready to fly for Romania to bring back Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Air Force has sent three flights to bring back stranded people from the neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

The officer said that three C-17 have been sent as of now. "Relief materials are also being sent. The operation is under way in coordination with the MEA," he said.

"These are continuous round the clock operations to Romania, Poland, and Hungary," said Air Marshal Singh.

Talking about the capability of the Indian Air Force to operate such flights, he said, "We can operate four flights a day."

On the geopolitics situation, he said, "Geopolitics-wise our position is very strong. We have good relations with everybody. We are evaluating, there can be certain difficulties, that should be all. It is still unfolding. We are evaluating."

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced that a total of 26 flights have been scheduled for the next three days.

He had also stated that 12,000 Indians have been brought out of Ukraine so far.

The Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting on the Kharkiv streets as war entered the sixth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the military operation.

