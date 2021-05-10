Activist gets 3-week bail after father dies of Covid

3-week bail to jailed activist Natasha Narwal whose father passed away due to Covid

Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February

Natasha Narwal with her father. Credit: Twitter/ @CPIMSTATEDELHI

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three weeks interim bail to Pinjara Tod activist Natasha Narwal after her father passed away due to Covid-19.

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, PTI reported.

Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February that year. She has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Outrage and grief poured out on social media as many tweeted support and condolences. Other activists and journalists who condoled Mahavir Narwal's demise, tweeted that it was unfair that she wasn't allowed to see him when he was sick and was given only 3 weeks to mourn.

