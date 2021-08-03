348 died, 1,189 tortured under police custody in last 3 years: Government

As many as 348 people died in police custody in different parts of the country in the last three years, while 1,189 others were found to be tortured during detention, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said based on the information received from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), 136 people died in police custody in 2018, 112 in 2019 and 100 in 2020.
Moreover, 542 people were tortured in police custody in 2018, 411 in 2019 and 236 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.
