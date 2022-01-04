37,379 new Covid-19 cases; tally of Omicron infections rises to 1,892

India on Tuesday reported 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has recorded 1,892 Omicron cases so far with the worst-hit Maharashtra accounting for 568 cases. Omicron infections rose by 192 in the past 24 hours.

124 persons died of the fatal disease in the same duration, taking the total death toll to 4,82,017.

At least 11,007 persons recovered over the past one day taking the total recoveries to 3,43,06,414. Active cases now stand at 1,71,830.

India has inoculated 1,46,70,18,464 persons so far under the national immunisation drive. Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 with 'mild symptoms'.

