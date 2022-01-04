37,379 new Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

37,379 new Covid-19 cases; tally of Omicron infections rises to 1,892

124 persons died of the fatal disease taking the total death toll to 4,82,017

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2022, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 09:30 ist
A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at the Nelamangala Government High School and Junior College in Bangalore on January 3, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Tuesday reported 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has recorded 1,892 Omicron cases so far with the worst-hit Maharashtra accounting for 568 cases. Omicron infections rose by 192 in the past 24 hours.

124 persons died of the fatal disease in the same duration, taking the total death toll to 4,82,017.

At least 11,007 persons recovered over the past one day taking the total recoveries to 3,43,06,414. Active cases now stand at 1,71,830.

India has inoculated 1,46,70,18,464 persons so far under the national immunisation drive. Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 with 'mild symptoms'.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 