Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jan 04 2022, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 09:32 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19 and he is in self isolation at his official residence.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get yourself tested (sic)," the Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The AAP supremo has been campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections and frequently visiting Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. He also visited Uttar Pradesh in the recent past to attend political rallies.

Earlier in April 2020, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19 prompting Kejriwal to go into isolation. However, a test showed that he was negative for Covid-19

Delhi, which is contemplating to upgrade it alert level from yellow to a higher one, is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with Monday recording 4,099 cases and 6.46 per cent positivity rate.

