400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws near Rajasthan-Haryana border

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 16 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 16:21 ist
Farmers on their way to Tikri border during a tractor rally as part of their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat, Thursday, Jan. 07, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.

A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

He said the farmers are protesting on a 3-km stretch of the highway, which has one service lane opened for locals.

"The farmers are protesting under intense cold conditions but the Centre is not bothered," he added.

