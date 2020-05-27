445 domestic flights carrying operated on May 26: Puri

445 domestic flights carrying 62,641 passengers operated on May 26: Aviation Minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 16:30 ist

A total of 445 domestic flights carrying 62,641 passengers operated on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, asserting the airports functioned smoothly on the second day of the recommencement of domestic services in India.

On Monday, a total of 428 flights had operated in the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

India resumed its domestic services on Monday after a gap of two months. All scheduled domestic services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our skies & airports are busy again. On 26th May, the 2nd day of the recommencement of domestic passenger flights in India, our airports handled 62,641 flyers on 445 departures & 447 arrivals.  All airport functioning was smooth. Only 6 departures were rescheduled," Puri said on Twitter on Wednesday.

