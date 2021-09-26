5-year-old girl raped in UP's Kaushambi

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped here in Sarai Akil police station area, officials said on Saturday adding that a case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard.
Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishvakarma said, "A woman on Wednesday afternoon went to a ration shop, while her five-year-old and two-year-old daughters were at home. When she returned, her elder daughter was missing. When she called up her family members in the neighbouring village, she came to know that some unknown person left her there, while she was bleeding."
Subsequently, the girl was taken to a community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
The SP also said, "The girl's mother lodged a complaint on Friday, based on which a case has been registered against unknown persons."
The girl's medical examination was conducted on Saturday and the report is awaited, he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Netflix TUDUM: Check all films, shows unveiled here
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja
PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House
California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws
'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'
India wins two silvers at archery world championships
China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency
DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'
Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters
Horns are of no value, the rhinos are