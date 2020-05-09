57 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

57 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, total cases rise to 3,636

PTI
PTI,
  • May 09 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 12:36 ist

Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,636 officials said.

Maximum of the new cases -- 20 -- were reported from Udaipur and 15 in Jaipur, a government official said.

Eleven cases were from Ajmer, three from Pali, two each from Rajsamand and Churu, and one each in Kota, Barmer, Jalore and Dausa, the official said.

Rajasthan has reported 103 deaths due to COVID-19 so far and the maximum cases (1,160) and deaths (54) are from Jaipur.

