70% of India's adult population administered first Covid jab, says Mandaviya

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 12:50 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that 70 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 90.79 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions held across the country, the ministry said.

According to officials, 25 per cent of the population has been administered both the doses.

More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. 

According to government data, the average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day. 

