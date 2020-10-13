7th round of Sino-India military talks over LAC 'positive and constructive': Joint statement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was "positive and constructive", and both sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday.

The two sides deliberated on ways to disengage from various friction points in eastern Ladakh during the nearly 12-hour-long talks in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday. India and Chinese troops are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over five months.

Read | Border dispute created by China as if part of a mission: Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh standoff

"The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas," the joint press statement said.

The statement said both sides were of the view that these discussions were "positive, constructive" and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions.

"Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," the statement added.

Also Read | Eastern Ladakh row: India to press for early and complete disengagement at Monday's military talks

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas."

At the first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2018, the two sides had emphasised on not allowing difference to become disputes. This understanding has featured in multiple statements by the two countries since then.

The summit had taken place months after the Doklam episode that had significantly strained ties between the two neighbouring countries.