8 startups to get mentoring from FIITJEE

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight startups running across various sectors will receive mentoring from educational company FIITJEE as part of its Accelerator Programme, the company announced on Wednesday. The startups, ranging from the EdTech, HealthTech and Social Impact Sectors (with DeepTech applications), will be offered a structured mentoring program.

Among the startups selected are Witblox, an online hangout zone for K12 students, a hybrid B2B educational platform Arivu Learning, online nursery school K8 school, and Shakti, a woman safety defence accessory. In all, 150 startups participated in the programme, of which 60 were selected in the first round. A final list of 16 was shortlisted for intensive mentoring by a panel of 4 mentors appointed by FIITJEE. Out of these 16 startups, 8 were further shortlisted. 

DK Goel, Chairman, of the FIITJEE Group, said that such mentoring programmes are needed because India has emerged as one of the leading players in the global startup space. “This phenomena has acted as a magnet for top VCs and global investors. We created the FIITJEE Accelerator Program to play our part in helping the startup community. The Demo Day provided the shortlisted startups a great opportunity to bring their ventures in front of a wide spectrum of investors. We hope to support many more startups in our future cohorts,” Goel said. 

