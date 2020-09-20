83,008 pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam, over 86,000 declared foreigners in 5 years: Govt

Over 86k declared foreigners in Assam in 5 years: Govt

A total of 83,008 cases of doubtful voters is pending in Foreigners Tribunals in Assam while 86,756 others were declared as foreigners in the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said at present Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are functioning only in Assam.

"Government of Assam has informed that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in FTs are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from 2015 to June 30, 2020 are 86,756," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said detention centres are set up by the state governments and Union Territory administrations as per their requirement to detain illegal immigrants or foreigners who have completed their sentences pending their deportation to their native country.

Details of the number of detention centres set up by the state governments and Union Territory administrations along with number of foreign nationals detained therein are not centrally maintained, he said.

