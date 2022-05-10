9 pilots, 32 cabin-crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests between Jan 1 and Apr 30: DGCA

Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

"Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

"During the period of four months commencing from January 1, the DGCA has carried out 48 enforcement actions for violations of various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of alcohol," the aviation regulator said.

Apart from the action against the 41 crew members (nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members), the DGCA has also acted against seven crew members for "missing BA tests or not furnishing the declaration".

India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 after two years of Covid-induced suspension. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18 last year.