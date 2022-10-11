95% of WhatsApp users receive spam: Survey

Despite clear norms by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) against sending unwanted messages, the latest survey has revealed that 95 per cent of WhatsApp users confirmed receiving spam daily.

According to the online platform LocalCircles, 51 per cent of WhatsApp users said they received four or more spam messages daily.

On average, 68 per cent of mobile subscribers received four or more promotional or spam SMSs daily. Every mobile subscriber surveyed got spam SMS regardless of their DND (do not disturb) list registration.

According to another survey report, financial services, real estate, and pathology services are the top sectors sending spam SMS. The latest survey for WhatsApp indicates that the same offenders are now spamming both WhatsApp messages and SMS channels.

“While TRAI can’t do much to address WhatsApp spam, 77 per cent of mobile subscribers want it (TRAI) to work with telcos and enable a Report Spam feature within the SMS as the current reporting mechanisms aren’t user-friendly. There is a need for strong action against spammers once people report them (sic),” said the report.

LocalCircles said that the survey received over 57,000 responses from 373 districts across India. While 62 per cent of respondents were men, 38 per cent were women. 45 per cent were from tier-1 cities, 32 per cent from tier-2 and 23 per cent from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.

On spam or promotional messages, 69 per cent of WhatsApp users received messages from real estate, 66 per cent from someone selling financial services, and 62 per cent reported pathology services sales.

50 per cent of respondents said they had someone offering jobs/earning opportunities over WhatsApp; 43 per cent said they received messages for services like RO repair, spa, beauty care or a massage, the report also said.