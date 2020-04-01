Mizoram boy breaks piggy bank to fight COVID-19

A 7-year-old Mizoram 'hero' breaks open his piggy bank, donates his savings to fight COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2020, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 18:29 ist
Rommel Lalmuansanga, a resident of Venglai area in Kolasib donated an amount of Rs 333 to the village-level task force on COVID-19. (Twitter image/@ZoramthangaCM)

A seven-year-old boy from Mizoram's Kolasib town broke open his piggy bank and donated his entire savings to fight COVID-19 and feed the poor hit by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a resident of Venglai area in Kolasib donated an amount of Rs 333 to the village-level task force on COVID-19, local resident Zomuanpuia Tlau said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Lalmuansanga handed over a tiny plastic containing Rs 333 in coins and currency notes to leaders of the task force, he said.

His gesture has been appreciated by many including Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

"This tiny bundle contains Rs 333 in cash and coins; 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai donated his entire savings to his village-level task force in this war against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic," Zoramthanga tweeted.

The chief minister lauded Lalmuansanga as a "hero" and wished that he be blessed by God. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mizoram
Zoramthanga
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 