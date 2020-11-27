AAP Burari MLA meets police, asks them to ensure farmers face no problems during protest

Aam Aadmi Party's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Friday met Delhi Police officials and asked them to ensure farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws, do not face any hardships during their demonstration at the Nirankari ground in his constituency.

The farmers from Punjab, who pelted stones at police and broke barricades at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in an attempt to enter the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, were allowed by the police to enter the city later in the day.

Police have said that the farmers have been allowed to enter and hold peaceful protest at the ground in Burari.

Jha said that he also met farmers' representatives and assured them that he will try his best to ensure farmers do not face any kind of problem or hardships while holding their protest.