AAP MLA asks cops to ensure farmers face no problems

AAP Burari MLA meets police, asks them to ensure farmers face no problems during protest

The farmers from Punjab were allowed by the police to enter the city later in the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 16:59 ist
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Aam Aadmi Party's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Friday met Delhi Police officials and asked them to ensure farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws, do not face any hardships during their demonstration at the Nirankari ground in his constituency.

The farmers from Punjab, who pelted stones at police and broke barricades at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in an attempt to enter the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, were allowed by the police to enter the city later in the day.

Police have said that the farmers have been allowed to enter and hold peaceful protest at the ground in Burari.

Jha said that he also met farmers' representatives and assured them that he will try his best to ensure farmers do not face any kind of problem or hardships while holding their protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Protests
Farm Bills
Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi
Sanjay Jha

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 