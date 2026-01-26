<p>New Delhi: The national capital woke up to clear skies and a chilly morning on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a>, with the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, down more than two notches from the previous day.</p>.<p>In Ayanagar, the mercury settled at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius in Palam, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Lodi Road and 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.</p>.Key highlights of Republic Day 2026: Kartavya Path to showcase 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', military might, Op Sindoor tableau .<p>The city's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 209. The air quality was 'poor' at 25 stations and 'moderate' at 14 stations.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.</p>