Abhishek Bachchan also tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 00:20 ist
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Juhu, in Mumbai

Bollywood star and Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan also tests positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek has tested Covid-19 positive and admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Amitabh Bacchan (77) and his son Abhishek (44) been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle on Saturday evening.

Both of them have mild symptoms and are comfortable.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited," Bachchan Sr himself confirmed in tweet.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," said the Bollywood actor in a tweet.

Bachchan,  a Juhu resident,  has been indoors since the last 4 months,  in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Amitabh was preparing for next edition of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, while Abhishek had been spotted outdoors on a few occasions.

"At this point, we can just confirm that he is admitted and undergoing tests," a Nanavati Hospital spokesperson told DH. "Lets wait for more details,  we have nothing else to share at this stage," the spokesperson added. 

