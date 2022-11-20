Accident causes major vehicle pile-up on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Many hurt in 40+ vehicle pile-up on Pune-B'luru Highway

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Nov 20 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 07:54 ist
Credit: Twitter/@alishaikh3310

At least 48 vehicles were damaged in a road accident resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on a bridge in Pune on the busy Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Sunday. 

Several injured persons have been shifted to local hospitals. 

According to the information reaching here, the accident took place on the Navale Bridge.

Top officials of Pune Police, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot, and rescue operations were in progress. 

“There has been an unfortunate accident in Pune. The necessary help is being rendered” Baramati MP Supriya Sule said. “The injured would receive the necessary treatment,” she said.

“There has been an unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from Fire Brigade and PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share unverified forwards and also refrain from visiting the spot and interfering with trained professionals,” Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said. 

The incident has led to a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Satara route which connects to Karnataka. 

Locals have rushed to the spot and are speaking to occupants of each and every vehicle about their well-being. 

While there is no official word about the cause of the incident, reports said that the brakes of a truck/container failed resulting in the pile-up which included SUVs, cars and autos. 

Photos and videos of the incident that is going viral reveal that some vehicles were damaged badly. 

A huge crowd has assembled on the highway. 

The Sinhgad police are looking into the issue. “An uncontrolled truck was responsible for the incident,” a police official said. 

