Actress alleges of stalking, Police probe on

A popular Malayalam actress, Parvathy Thiruvothu, has alleged of stalking by a person.

The Elathur police in Kozhikode district in North Kerala registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the actress and launched a probe to trace the accused.

Parvathy alleged that a person, who identified himself as Kishore, had been sending insulting messages about her to her brother and father over the last one month. The accused, who used to identify himself as advocate and producer, even told her family members that he was in a relationship with her. While Parvathy was in the US, he send messages to her family members stating that Parvathy was in Kochi and was in trouble and that she was having a secret social media.

The actress handed over copies of call records and voice messages of the accused to the police.