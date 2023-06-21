Adipurush makers should be made to stand under scorching sun: Mukesh Khanna

Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan has been mirred in controversy ever since it released on June 16. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Now the original Bheeshm Pitamah, Mukesh Khanna has also slammed the makers of Adipurush for the same. Khanna, who played the character of Bheeshm in the B R Chopra-produced Mahabharat came down heavily on the makers of the movie, saying no one gave them the right to 'insult our scriptures'. Khanna also strongly condemned the dialogues and costumes used in the film.

The filmmakers were not only slammed for poor VFX, but the film is also facing accusations from certain section of people for allegedly showing cultural and religious inaccuracies. Khanna took to his Youtube channel Bheeshm International to share his views on the movie.

The Shaktimaan actor called Adipurush a 'terrible joke'.

"I think this is a terrible joke with Ramayan. Who has given the right to anyone to insult our scriptures? The makers have not even read the Ramayan.

Khanna said that director Om Raut and then dialogue writer Manoj Muktashir should be blamed. "The makers said they made the film for Sanatan Dharma. Is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours?"

Khanna said history will never forgive the makers for their twisted version of Ramayana. He also alleged that Raut was influenced heavily by the Hollywood action films and was maligning the image of 'maryada Purushottam Ram' with this movie.

"The owners of T-Series, who were known for their bhajans on Devi, Lord Ram and made them popular., their son is making this Ramayan. Is he carrying forward his father’s legacy or spoiling his name?” Khanna said about producer Bhushan Kumar.

Adipurush' s Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.