Kitchenware Today: Past tradition, modern convenience

<p>Trupti Venkatesh is a 35-year-old UI-UX designer working for a tech company in the city. Originally from Dharwad, Trupti's home had all the traditional kitchen tools such as a grinding stone, coffee grinder, clay pots, cast iron skillets and more. When Trupti set up her own home in Bengaluru after her wedding, she yearned for all those tools and never really liked the modern gadgets. "They make food tasteless", she said with a smirk. Over time though, Trupti started searching online and soon could lay her hands on modern versions of her grandma's kitchen tools. These tools and kitchen equipment have enabled her fulfil her need while also being easy to use.</p>.<p>Walk into any modern kitchen today, and amid the sleek appliances and modular designs, you might notice something familiar - tools that your grandmother once used, now reimagined in contemporary forms. The mortar and pestle sits proudly on the counter in polished granite with a rubber base to hold firmly on the kitchen counter, copper vessels in modern designs gleam with designer finishes, and clay pots find their way into slow cookers and fancy cook and serve forms. These timeless tools, rooted in tradition, are making a comeback in a modern form, blending nostalgia with practicality.</p>.<p><strong>Why the comeback?</strong></p>.<p>Modern lifestyles have often been criticised for being rushed, artificial and far removed from natural living. In contrast, traditional tools connect <br>you to a slower, healthier way of life. Today, people are rediscovering the charm and benefits of these age-old practices, but with a touch of convenience, design and technology.</p>.<p><strong>Health benefits</strong></p>.<p>Mortar and pestle vs electric grinder: Crushing spices in a mortar and pestle releases natural oils slowly, enhancing flavour and retaining nutrients. Modern granite or marble sets retain the authenticity while doubling up as stylish kitchen decor elements. Some are even fitted with electric motors for ease of use.</p>.<p>Clay pot and handi: Cooking in earthenware adds an earthy aroma and also essential minerals to food while helping retain moisture. Today's non-toxic, glazed clay cookers and electric slow cookers with clay inserts bring this benefit with convenience.</p>.<p>Copper and brass dinnerware: Known for their anti-bacterial properties, copper vessels are now lacquer-coated to avoid reactions and are available in stylish, designer forms. The lacquer coating can be redone if it ever wears off.</p>.<p><strong>Eco-friendly and sustainable</strong></p>.<p>Many of these tools are eco-friendly alternatives to plastic or toxic non-stick cookware.</p>.<p>Matka for water reduces dependence on electricity-driven coolers and plastic bottles. Modern day matka comes with sturdy stand and steel tap.</p>.<p>Banana leaf plate and bamboo dinnerware offer biodegradable options in place of disposables. You can find them from eco-friendly manufacturers and can be bought in bulk.</p>.<p>Cast iron kadhai, skillet and griddle last generations, reducing waste and offering a one-time investment. Once cured with oil, the griddle and skillet become 100 per cent non-stick without the fear of harmful chemical residue and micro particles seeping in your food.</p>.<p>Wood and bamboo plate, spoon, ladle, chopping board – wood has been a preferred medium for being inert (does not react with chemicals). It also lends its own distinct flavour to foods and is non-toxic. It is also completely bio-degradable once discarded.</p>.<p>By bringing these home, you not only reduce the carbon footprint but also honour the sustainability practices of the past.</p>.<p><strong>Why choose the modern versions?</strong></p>.<p>Non-toxic cooking: Unlike chemically-coated utensils that can leach harmful substances, traditional materials such as clay, cast iron, brass and copper are naturally non-toxic. Modern versions ensure safety through certified coatings or improved design, marrying health with convenience. All these are available online too.</p>.<p><strong>Bridge between past and present</strong></p>.<p>Fun, nostalgic and mindful: There's something therapeutic about grinding spices and coffee by hand, churning lassi with a traditional whisk, or cooking in a clay handi. Carrying a portable cast iron barbeque grill and enjoying on veggies, corn and paneer on picnics is an experience like nothing else. These activities bring mindfulness into everyday cooking - a reminder of family recipes, festive meals and the joy of slowing down. Modern forms make these practices accessible without sacrificing ease.</p>.<p>From electric wet grinders inspired by the heavy stone ones, to ergonomic rolling pins that echo the humble chakla-belan (rolling pin) and a modern-day glass butter churner, they represent more than just kitchen tools. They are a bridge between past wisdom and present convenience.</p>