After Easter outreach, Kerala BJP to reach out to Muslims on Eid

After its Christian outreach during Easter, the BJP will reach out to the Muslims in Kerala during the coming Ramadan.

BJP leader-in-charge of Kerala affairs Prakash Javadekar asked party leaders to visit homes of Muslims on Eid and greet them. He also asked party leaders to invite Christians and Muslims during Vishu (Hindu festival) and give gifts.

"April 15 is Vishu. Call all our Christian and Muslim friends to our homes. On Eid visit Muslim houses and distribute greeting cards and wish them Eid Mubarak. We are one nation and one society," he said at a party leadership meeting at Kochi on Wednesday.

On Easter, BJP leaders and workers visited heads of various churches in Kerala and houses of Christians to greet them.

As per 2011 census, 27 per cent of Kerala's population is Muslims and over 18 per cent are Christians.