After Supreme Court rap, Delhi shuts all schools till further orders

All schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow till further orders due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening the schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open?" Supreme Court asked the Delhi government.

