'Agriculture key to reviving economy in Nagaland'

Agriculture key to reviving economy in Nagaland: Minister

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • May 29 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 10:00 ist

Days after the ruling PDA coalition, of which the BJP is a part, said it would focus on agriculture and allied sectors to lift the sagging economy of Nagaland, the state unit of the saffron party has begun distributing hybrid seeds of kharif crops among farmers.

Nagaland BJP chief and state minister Temjen Imna Along launched the distribution programme at the party's state headquarters on Thursday in the presence of other leaders.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

"The seeds, mostly of eggplant, bitter gourd, pumpkin, chiili, beans, cucumber and okra, will be distributed by the BJP district farmers' wing. This is a small step by the party to make Nagaland a self-reliant state," he said.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown restrictions, "agriculture is the best weapon against hunger and poverty", Along, the minister for higher and technical education and tribal affairs, said.

"Everything else can wait, but not agriculture. If our state remains on the back foot when it comes to agri and allied sectors, we will face greater problems after the pandemic," he said.

Despite having a fertile land encompassing 16,000 sq km, Nagaland has to depend on other states for vegetables such as a chilli, he rued.

"Let us all work towards farming and growing our own vegetables, while also increasing meat production, to build a stronger and more vibrant Nagaland," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Agriculture
Nagaland
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Let’s act to regain their trust

Let’s act to regain their trust

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 