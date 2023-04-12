Randhawa meets Kharge to discuss Sachin Pilot's fast

AICC Rajasthan in-charge Randhawa meets Kharge to discuss Sachin Pilot's fast

Randhawa met with Kharge for about half-an-hour at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 14:42 ist
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress's in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur against Ashok Gehlot government accusing it of not taking action against corruption under Vasundhare Raje regime.

Randhawa met with Kharge for about half-an-hour at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here, sources said.

Also Read — Pilot openly challenges Congress leadership, goes ahead with hunger strike against Gehlot

Pilot also reached Delhi on Wednesday. There was speculation that he might meet Randhawa and other senior leaders, but sources close to Pilot said no meetings were scheduled.

Taking strong objection to the call of undertaking a day-long fast by Pilot, Randhawa on Monday evening had said that any such protest against its sitting government would amount to anti-party activity.

The party, however, maintained silence on Tuesday when Pilot observed the fast.

As Pilot was leaving the site where he held the fast in Jaipur on Tuesday, he told reporters that Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and other Opposition parties have united over corruption and financial irregularities, and claimed that his fast will speed up this movement.

The former deputy chief minister also said that he wrote two letters on this issue to Gehlot last year but received no reply.

