Air India boss Rajiv Bansal new Civil Aviation Secretary; Cooperation Ministry get first full time secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Wednesday appointed Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal as Civil Aviation Secretary and Devendra Kumar Singh as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Bansal succeeds Pradeep Kharola, the incumbent Civil Aviation Secretary, who is set to retire on September 30.

Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, which was created by the government in July. Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal was holding additional charge as Secretary, Cooperation.

K Sanjay Murthy, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, will be Secretary, Department of Higher Education, succeeding Amit Khare who superannuates on September 30.

K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Telecommunications succeeding Anshu Prakash.

The Department of Personnel Affairs (DoPT) notifed 13 secretary-level appointments in an order issued on Wednesday.

Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as the Secretary, DoPT.

Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, will be Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Sunil Barthwal, who is currently Central Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, has been appointed as the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Anuradha Prasad, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ansuli Arya, Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund, will be Secretary, Department of Official Language, it said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, currently Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will be Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Lok Ranjan and Sujata Chaturvedi, both working as additional secretaries in the DoPT, will be Secretary of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Department of Sports respectively.

