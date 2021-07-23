Akash-NG missile put to test again with RF seeker developed by DRDO lab in Hyderabad

The Radio Frequency Seeker developed at a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad can successfully make the new generation surface-to-air missiles, Akash NG, lock onto any enemy aircraft till it is destroyed.

The DRDO on Friday once again put the Akash-NG missiles on a flight-test from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha – this time with the indigenously developed RF Seeker fitted to it. The RF Seeker successfully helped the Akash-NG lock onto a high-speed unmanned aerial target and guided it continuously till the target was destroyed.

The Akash-NG weapon system was developed for use by the Indian Air Force to intercept advanced fighter aircraft with high maneuvering capability and low Radar Cross-Section (RCS). It was first launched a day before the Republic Day this year.

The DRDO successfully fight-tested the missile last Wednesday, but without the seeker.

It was again put to test on Friday, this time with the RF seeker indigenously developed by the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad.

The RF seeker helps the Akash-NG lock onto the target and thus makes it difficult for enemy fighter jets to evade incoming missiles.

The Ministry of Defence stated in New Delhi that the latest flight-test of the Akash-NG on Friday had validated the functioning of complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed RF seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control and Communication System. The test was carried out amidst inclement weather conditions proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system, a spokesperson of the MoD stated.

The Akash-NG is the improved version of the old Akash surface-to-air missiles. The RF seeker is one of the two key improvements the new generation missile has over the old version, the other being replacing old ramjet with new two-pulse rocket motor.

The system performance was validated through the data captured by a number of Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. A team of Indian Air Force Officers witnessed the test on Friday.