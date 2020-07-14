Akhilesh Yadav trolled for suggesting Google Maps be used to investigate VIkas Dubey encounter

Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav suggested that Google Maps should be used to further reveal how the vehicle turned, starting the chain of events that led to Dubey’s death.

The leader claimed that the UP government should use technology to solve the case. He also suggested that the proceedings should be done quickly, before the Google Maps data disappears.

“Aaj Google maps hain, hum google maps pe dekhein ki barricading kaise hui, car kaise palti. Aaj woh technology uplabdh hai, hum jitna delay karenge, agar hum ek hafta, das dinn aur delay karenge toh shayad humein google maps mein nahin milega uss din ka traffic (Today we have access to Google maps. We should see on Google maps how the barricading was done, how the car turned. Right now, this technology is available, but the more we delay, by say a week or ten days, we may not be able to access that day’s traffic),” he said, in an interview with The Quint.

Google Maps does not allow a live view feed or a visual timeline of past events.

For this gaffe, the politician was ruthlessly trolled on social media. Read some of those reactions here -

