ALIMCO-CSC tie up to help disabled people in rual areas

To provide access to people with disability in rural areas who seek assistive devices and appliances, Common Services Centers (CSC) has partnered with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to register persons with disability and senior citizens in remote and inaccessible areas.

ALIMCO, a PSU under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and CSC (SPV) Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT signed an MOU to utilize around 4 lakh CSCs across the country to register Divyangs and Senior Citizens for distribution of free of cost assistive aids and appliances under various schemes of Government of India.

CSC will also help create awareness about ALIMCO and its initiatives and further mobilize and support divyangs and senior citizens to avail assistive aids and appliances under the schemes, said a statement.

Under the partnership, Divyangjans and Senior Citizens can visit their nearest CSC to get registered for free Assistive Aids and Appliances from ALIMCO. Registration at CSCs will be done free of cost for Divynagjans and Senior Citizens.

A team of rehabilitation professionals from ALIMCO will then assess the candidate, prescribe and supply aids and appliances as per the disability according to Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aid and Appliances (ADIP) scheme of the Government. The service will be rolled out as a pilot in six districts of Uttar Pradesh, following which it will be extended to all states, said the statement.

“The objective of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is to reach out to as many Divyangjans and Senior Citizens under flagship schemes," Chairman and Managing Director, ALIMCO, D R Sarin said.