'Safety of children, women in Afghan must be ensured'

All efforts should be made to ensure safety, dignity of children, women in Afghanistan: Satyarthi

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell to the Taliban

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 18:29 ist
Kailash Satyarthi. Credit: AFP file photo

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi Tuesday said every possible effort should be made to ensure the safety and dignity of children and women in Afghanistan and all parties concerned, in and outside the war-torn country, must prioritise the well-being and future of children in the process of stability and peace.

In a tweet, Satyarthi said, "Every possible effort should be made to ensure the safety and dignity of children and women in Afghanistan. All concerned parties, in and outside Afghanistan, must prioritise the well-being and future of children in the process of stability and peace."

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday.

There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kailash Satyarthi
India
Afghanistan
women
children
Taliban

Related videos

What's Brewing

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 