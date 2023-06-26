Allahabad HC says live-in relationship a 'social problem'

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court said that live-in relationships were a ''social problem'' and could be ''uprooted socially'' and not by the intervention of the courts. The court made the observation while it refused protection to an interfaith couple, who were in a live-in relationship and had approached the court seeking protection from alleged police harassment.

A division bench comprising justice Sangeeta Chandra and justice Narendra Kumar Johari delivered the judgement a few days ago on a petition filed by a Hindu woman, who had contended that she was an adult and had been living with a Muslim man in a live-in relationship and alleged that she was being harassed by the police.

''We believe that it is a social problem which can be uprooted socially and not by the intervention of the Writ Court in the garb of violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India unless harassment is established beyond doubt.....If there is any real grievance of a live-in couple against their parents or relatives who are allegedly interfering with their live-in status which goes to such an extent that there is a threat of life, they are at liberty to lodge an FIR,'' the court said.

The court said that live-in relationship is not recognised in Islam also. ''In Muslim law no recognition can be given to sex outside marriage,'' it added.

The court referred to the concept of 'Zina'' (any sexual intercourse except that between husband and wife includes both extramarital sex and premarital sex) in Islam and said that "any sexual, lustful, affectionate acts such as kissing, touching, staring, etc. are 'Haram' in Islam before marriage because these are considered parts of 'Zina' which may lead to actual 'Zina' itself. The punishment for such offence according to Quran (chapter 24) is hundred lashes for the unmarried male and female who commit fornication together and the punishment prescribed by the 'Sunnah' for the married male and female is stoning to death."

''Awareness has to be created in young minds not just from the point of view of emotional and societal pressures that such relationships may create, but also from the perspective that it could give rise to various legal hassles on issues like division of property, violence and cheating within live-in relationships, rehabilitation in case of desertion by or death of a partner and handling of custody and other issues when it comes to children born from such relationships'', it said.

''Partners in a live-in relationship do not enjoy an automatic right of inheritance to the property of their partner,'' the court added.