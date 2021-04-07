Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench stops physical hearing of matters due to rising Covid-19 cases

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stopped physical hearing of matters due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

It has decided to conduct a hearing of only urgent cases through video conferencing and as of now, the decision is for this week.

The senior registrar of the court issued an administrative order to this effect on Tuesday.

The court deferred regular hearings on Monday and only urgent matters were being taken up with strict guidelines on the entry of lawyers in court rooms. But considering the COVID-19 situation, the court administration passed a new order, restricting itself to only video conferencing.

In the order, the senior registrar said that a link would be sent on registered mobile numbers to those lawyers whose urgent cases would be listed on a particular day.

The lawyers would be at liberty to join the video conference from their chambers. In case, any lawyer has difficulty joining the viceo conference from his chamber, she can use the VC cabins prepared at the mediation centre in the court premises, according to the order.