Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench stops physical hearing

Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench stops physical hearing of matters due to rising Covid-19 cases

It has decided to conduct a hearing of only urgent cases through video conferencing and as of now, the decision is for this week

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 00:53 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stopped physical hearing of matters due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

It has decided to conduct a hearing of only urgent cases through video conferencing and as of now, the decision is for this week.

The senior registrar of the court issued an administrative order to this effect on Tuesday.

The court deferred regular hearings on Monday and only urgent matters were being taken up with strict guidelines on the entry of lawyers in court rooms. But considering the COVID-19 situation, the court administration passed a new order, restricting itself to only video conferencing.

In the order, the senior registrar said that a link would be sent on registered mobile numbers to those lawyers whose urgent cases would be listed on a particular day.

The lawyers would be at liberty to join the video conference from their chambers. In case, any lawyer has difficulty joining the viceo conference from his chamber, she can use the VC cabins prepared at the mediation centre in the court premises, according to the order.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Allahabad High Court
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 