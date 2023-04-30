Amarnath yatra: Vehicle-borne IEDs, sticky bomb attacks new challenge this year

With annual Amarnath yatra just two months away, security agencies have received inputs that militants may target the pilgrimage with vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) and sticky bombs and a counter strategy is being devised.

Sources told DH that in desperation the militants may try to target yatra convoys along Jammu-Srinagar national highway with vehicle-borne IEDs and sticky bombs to disturb the prevalent peace in Kashmir.

“The number of active militants in Kashmir has come to double digit and they too are on the run. Not many locals are joining militancy and infiltration from across the border is at rock bottom. Tourism is booming and outside investment into Kashmir has started trickling down. This has frustrated militant leadership and their handlers across the border,” they said and added a misadventure by the militants during the yatra can’t be ruled out.

On Saturday security agencies went into a huddle in the southern district of Anantnag to devise a counter strategy to foil such attacks during the yatra and a “fresh plan was devised for national highway security.”

The meeting chaired by the Additional DGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar was attended by top officials of army, CRPF, BSF, SSB and other security agencies. “The meeting discussed vehicle borne IED threat and other potential threats from militants that include sticky bombs. Other possible militant threats were also discussed and a joint strategy devised to foil all the bids by the militants,” officials privy to the meeting said.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnathji yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas will begin on July 1 this year and the pilgrimage will culminate on August 31 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.

A record number of pilgrims are expected to arrive this year to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine.

A senior police officer said foolproof security arrangements have already been made for the G-20 meeting from May 22-25 in Kashmir with special forces and anti-drone technology brought in from New Delhi.

“After the G-20 meeting is over by the end of this month, the focus will completely shift to secure yatra routes. Terrorists are desperate to attack yatra as it will not only disrupt peace in Kashmir, but has potential to create trouble in other parts of the country as well. Keeping this in view, we are taking no chances,” he revealed.