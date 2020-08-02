Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19. He is the first Union Minister to contract the virus infection.

Shah (55) announced the tests result onTwitter on Sunday evening and asked people, who came in contact with him in the past few days, to isolate themselves and get tested.

"After symptoms of Covid-19 surfaced, I got myself tested. The samples have tested positive. My health condition is fine. But on the advise of doctors, I am being admitted to a hospital. I request that all who have come in contact with me in the past few days, please isolate yourself and get tests done," he tweeted.

Shah, who is a diabetic, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi. Sources said he showed Covid-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours and samples were taken for testing. The result came on Sunday.

The Home Minister's hospitalisation comes at a time he was scheduled to fly to Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 for the 'bhumi pujan' for the Ram temple construction. August 5 also marks the first anniversary of the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah has been holding both official and political meetings in the past few days. On Wednesday, Shah attended a meeting of the Cabinet while he also received delegation of BJP leaders from West Bengal last week.

He attended regular official meetings in his North Bloc office, which were attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others. He has also chaired a few meetings of a group of ministers in the past few days.

Sources said Bhalla will go in for home isolation and get himself tested.

Soon after his announcement, 'get well soon' messages poured in with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying, "Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of corona virus, I believe so. You return healthy as soon as possible, this is my prayer to God."

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died due to the infection in Lucknow. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under treatment while Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain recovered from the virus infection after undergoing plasma therapy at a private hospital in the national capital.