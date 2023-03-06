Amitabh Bachchan injures rib cartilage while shooting scene

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday said that he sustained serious injuries and hurt his rib cartilage while shooting a scene.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke & muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad & flown back home," BigB posted on his blog.

"Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs," he wrote.