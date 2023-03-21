Andhra Pradesh constable feted for saving woman from drowning in Godavari

A police constable was feted by the Andhra Pradesh government for gallantly rescuing a woman who jumped into the Godavari river to kill herself recently.

Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy felicitated constable Angani Veerababu from Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday for this act with a cash award as well.

“Veerababu’s name has also been recommended for ‘Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving’,” said an official in a statement on Monday night.

According to the police, Veerababu was proceeding to attend his maternal grandmother’s final rites on Friday evening when he noticed a woman jumping from the Yedurlanka bridge into the gushing Yanam Godavari river.

He immediately jumped into the river estimated to be gushing over a depth of 40 feet to rescue the woman and handed her over to parents.

A video of Veerababu’s heroic act went viral.